Hermitage Crime Thriller Drama the director: Prakash Jha The artist: Bobby Deol, Aditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Chaudhary, Tushar Pandey

The torchbearers who used to do religious work used to hit the pockets of the devotees by flashing them in the eyes, but now they bathe them with halogen lights and spread their business in 360 degree angle. Not only do the backward, poor and unhappy of the society get these businessmen dirty, but even the rich, businessmen, industrialists and politicians go to their shelter. Due to the coming under the umbrella of the religion of these people, this business has become a big business. Producer-director Prakash Jha in his first webseries ashram has uncovered the layers of this same fraud. The first season of Ashram was released on MX Player on Friday.

Prakash Jha took a picture of the ashram on a large canvas and he talks about the scenes. However, they already provide legal information that this is not the real picture of religion. He is only exposing the activities of those people who make them goat by tricking the innocent and poor under the guise of religion. We can tell from our past experiences that the tolerant Sanatan Samaj will accept the story of the Ashram in the same sense as if it considers the world as Maya and maintains its life with dedication. Just as true devotees are blind, true viewers wear a raincoat and bathe in the shower of entertainment.

In this time, stories and reality have been mixed into each other. When the story comes into reality and when the reality starts to recreate like a story, it becomes difficult to differentiate. All elements of truth and entertainment have been mixed in the ashram. One is Baba with Kashipur. Baba Nirala Singh (Bobby Deol), a metaphor. They are called Baba of the poor, Baba of the destitute and who knows what. Prakash Jha is a staunch filmmaker and social thriller is his ground. Therefore, he worked to prepare the first strong ground for Baba’s entry in this webseries. Then move to the real story. He has previously shown the game of high, low, hate-sympathy of castes, in which Baba easily sets foot. Then there is the film of Baba’s past, the glut of politics with business, loot of forest-land, corruption and compulsion of police, deceit in the name of salvation, exploitation in the name of women’s salvation, devotees in the guise of hospitals and education- Sheep raising business Prakash Jha opens the doors one after the other, revealing the truth of the decline of the Ashram. Behind every door adorned with colored frills is a dark soot.

Here, Baba transforms his millions of devotees into the vote bank of political parties, and sometimes, to raise the flag of oppressed woman’s salvation, he captures hundreds of sex workers from the police and gets them married to their inferior servants. In order to attract the youth, he picks up the youth icon addict pop singer, and when a sevadar likes his wife, the sevadar gets impotent in the name of spiritual purification. If he implicates a high police officer who is investigating against him, then he does not lag behind killing and burying someone to maintain his rule. All these things come in the story of the ashram and give an idea of ​​the truth. In the last few years, dozens of hypocrites, hypocrites, robbers, rapists and murderers, Baba, have been exposed and have also gone to jails. Many incidents of the ashram clearly show that the team of its writers have taken inspiration from the misdeeds of these baba-people.

Bobby Deol fit into his role in the ashram and this character marks his return to the lead role. But he has got the good support of Chandan Roy Sanyal, the Chief Servant, Bhupa Ji When the pair exploits black, they feed a new gul. Darshan Kumar leaves an impact as a police officer. Prakash Jha on the pretext of Ujjain Singh (Darshan Kumar), the tension between the police officers who are able to get promotions from the quota / promotion in the police department, has emerged beautifully after the story of the ashram. It is a different matter that the film’s track of love with Natasha (Anupriya Goenka), the doctor who did the post-mortem of Ujala, gives a filmy appearance. Although the story of the ashram begins with wrestler Pammi (Aditi Pohankar), the character comes to a halt with her becoming a devotee of Baba Nirala in Season One. Pammi will be expected to have charisma in the second season. The stories of Pammi’s brother Tushar Pandey and his wife Tridha Chaudhary will also be revealed in more detail in the next season. Prakash Jha has left Season One at such a point from where you will wait for the second season.