The first part of the web series ‘Ashram’, a negative role by Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, was well liked. Fans were eagerly waiting for the second part of this series made under Prakash Jha’s direction. Now the second part of MX Player’s series Ashram will be released on 11 November. In the series Bobby Deol has played the negative character of Baba Nirala of Kashipur.

Prakash Jha Productions, announcing the release date of the second season of ‘Ashram’ on social media, wrote, ‘Baba knows your heart and opened the doors of the ashram once again. Ashram Chapter 2 is coming on 11 November 2020, Japnam. ‘

Official trailer of Bobby Deol’s ‘Ashram’

Let us know that ‘Ashram’ is his first web series made under the direction of Prakash Jha. Apart from Bobby Deol, actors like Aditha Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Chaudhary, Sachin Shroff and Anil Rastogi play the lead roles. The first part of this series was released in August.