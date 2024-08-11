Cairo (dpa)

Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, and Eng. Yasser Idris, the President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, celebrated the duo Ahmed El Gendy, the gold medalist in the modern pentathlon, and Sara Samir, the silver medalist in weightlifting at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi extended his sincere congratulations to the two Olympic sports champions, Ahmed El Gendy, after winning the gold medal in the modern pentathlon, and champion Sara Samir, who won the silver medal in weightlifting.

Dr. Ashraf Sobhi said: “Thanks to the Egyptian political leadership for its continuous support for Egyptian sports, and thanks to the Egyptian Olympic champions for making the Egyptian people happy and bringing smiles. This achievement is the culmination of the efforts of the Egyptian state and its champions and their superiority over competitors, including Mohamed El-Sayed and his bronze medal in the fencing competition.”

The Minister stressed the importance of continuing support and interest in Egyptian sports to achieve more accomplishments in the future, pointing out that this achievement enhances Egypt’s position on the international sports scene and confirms the ability of Egyptian athletes to compete.

For his part, Eng. Yasser Idris, head of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, confirmed that the Olympic Committee’s selection of the duo Ahmed El Gendy, who won the gold medal in the modern pentathlon, and Sara El Gendy, who won the silver medal in weightlifting at the Paris 2024 Olympics, was a sound choice to raise the Egyptian flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

The head of the Egyptian Olympic Committee added that Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian national team player and professional in the English Liverpool team, would have carried the Egyptian flag in the parade during the opening ceremony of the Olympics, if he had led the Egyptian Olympic team.

Engineer Yasser Idris added that the expectations of the Olympic Committee and federations to win medals were not far from reality. If it were not for the lack of luck, the Egyptian mission would have won 7 medals, and the football, handball, fencing and table tennis teams were close to winning Olympic medals.

The Egyptian mission raised its tally to three medals: gold, silver and bronze for the trio Ahmed El Gendy, gold in modern pentathlon, Sarah Samir, silver in weightlifting, and Mohamed El Sayed, bronze in fencing.