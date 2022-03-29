Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Nabil Ashour, President of the Hand Federation, expressed his happiness for winning the position of Vice-President of the Arab Federation for the Game in the elections for the new session until 2025, which took place on the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting in Cairo, in the presence of Dr. Arab League for the previous electoral cycle, and all representatives of Arab federations.

Ashour said that the new position is an honor and assignment, and I must present an image worthy of the name of the Emirates, because I consider myself an ambassador in this position, and I must help develop the game through the portal of the Arab Union, and the people of the Emirates are always on time in all leadership and external positions, and are able to manage Any system, not only in the sports field, but in all fields.

He added: “Foreign positions represent the soft power of UAE sport at all international, continental, Arab and Gulf levels, and any Emirati candidate always receives support from all sides. It is a success for the UAE, which has a great place in the hearts of all Arabs, and any Emirati candidate is proud that the name of the state supports him in any elections.”

He explained that the Hand Union nominated a number of names in the working committees of the Arab Union, which will be announced after the selection of the heads of these committees, and we hope that the people of the Emirates will have strength in these committees.

It is noteworthy that the General Assembly recommended the Saudi Fadel bin Ali Al-Nimr as president of the Arab Union for the electoral period 2022-2025, while the deputies of the Council were recommended: Dr. Muhammad Al-Sayyid Al-Amin as Vice-President for the “Red Mediterranean Region” and Al-Adly Al-Hanafi as Vice-President for the “States Region” The Arab Maghreb” and Dr. Tayseer Al-Mansi as Vice President for the Levant Region, while Nabil Ashour won the elections as Vice President for the Arab Gulf Region.

The members of the Executive Board were formed: Dr. Khaled Al-Haidan, Talal Al-Otaibi, Jamal Abu Yousef, Walaa Al-Saeed, Youssef Al-Qurtubi and Al-Siddiq Abdulaziz, while the heads of the working committees were appointed during the first meeting chaired by Fadel bin Ali Al-Nimr after the convening of the General Assembly, which was during the appointment of the Saudi Fakher Ghashi. Secretary-General of the Federation, Tunisian Reda Al-Mannai as Head of the Competitions Committee, Qatari Matar Al-Zaraa as Head of the Referees Committee, Egyptian Effat Rashad as Head of the Coaches Committee, Saudi Zuhair Al-Qurashi as Head of the Marketing Committee, Iraqi Tabar Al-Haddad as Head of the Women’s Committee, Saudi Hussam Al-Nasr as Head of the Media Committee, and Abdo Abdel Wahab for Beach Soccer Mahmoud Al-Adl, Chairman of the Medical Committee.