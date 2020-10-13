Today is the birthday of Bollywood legend Ashok Kumar. He was born on 13 October 1911 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. His father’s name was Kunjlal Ganguly and mother’s name was Gauri Devi. Ashok Kumar’s childhood name was Kumudlal Ganguly. People in the film industry affectionately called him ‘Dadamuni’. Ashok Kumar advocated from Calcutta (Kolkata). In 1936, he got work from Jeevan Naiya. In the same year, he also worked in two other films, Untouchable Girl and Janmabhoomi.

After this, Dada Muni never looked back and worked in many films till 1996. During this time he played serious, detective, comic characters, which people liked very much. You will be surprised to know that Ashok Kumar used to practice painting and homeopathy with acting. He believed that acting is a dirty profession. He wanted to become a director.

Did not want to become an actor

Ashok Kumar was the sound engineer in his younger sister’s husband Shashidhar Mukherjee and Himanshu Rai’s company Bombay Talkies. Rai asked Ashok Kumar to become a hero, but he did not agree. After much persuasion, Rai said that only he can get them out of this trouble. He assured them that only educated people with good families are actors. Actually, Ashok Kumar believed that hero-heroines are made up of people from the lower classes.

Used heavy breakfast to stay active

Do you know, Ashok Kumar used to eat breakfast in a very chic way. He believed that, actors work hard all day and breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This gives strength for the whole day and also the energy used to remain in them while doing the scene throughout the day.

read this also-

Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary: ​​Kishore Kumar used to meet wife Madhubala twice a month, the reason will be emotional

KBC 12: Komal Tukadia, who won the heart of the audience, left the game on the question of 25 lakhs, this question was related to the Kargil war