Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that all classes have played an important role in the fight against infection with the corona virus in the state and that Rajasthan is in a much better position than other states in terms of controlling this epidemic. Discussed the steps taken so far by the leaders of various political parties and representatives of voluntary organizations through video conference.

He said that with the help of public representatives, leaders of various parties, NGOs, social workers, religious leaders, Bhamashahs and Corona warriors, the state government has succeeded in controlling the corona virus infection to a great extent, as well as death rate from Corvid-19. Has also been minimal. He said that the entire state remained united and supported everyone in saving the lives of people and their livelihood in this war against this epidemic of corona virus. In the future, all will fight together against Corona.

Gehlot also sought suggestions from leaders of all parties and representatives of voluntary organizations. He said that corona management in Rajasthan has been very good. Rajasthan is in a much better position than other states on various parameters of epidemic control. Medical Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma said that adequate amount of oxygen, beds, ventilators and ICU beds are available in the state.

He said that the test capacity to detect Kovid-19 in the state has exceeded 51 thousand samples daily. During this time, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria gave suggestions regarding strict adherence to health protocol, mandating mask and linking effective people with awareness campaign.

BJP state president Satish Pooniyan, in collaboration with voluntary organizations, gave suggestions regarding conducting effective awareness campaigns and banning private hospitals for treatment at reasonable rates.