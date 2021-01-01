Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party of instigating the farmers on the issue of electricity.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP leaders instigated the farmers to fulfill their political interests and got them to picket the farmers at all stations. If the leaders of the state BJP are equally concerned about the farmers, then they should advise the leaders of their center that they should accept the demands of the farmers who are protesting in Delhi, who are demanding the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws.

Gehlot said that ’40 farmer brothers have died in Delhi due to picketing for one month in winter.’ The Chief Minister said that farmers have difficulty in irrigating the fields at night on cold days. Therefore, the Rajasthan government decided that it should be made available to farmers for irrigation in three days.

He said that for this, it was announced in the budget that by April 1, 2023, three phase power would be made available in all the districts of the state in three phases in a day. For this, the government also started developing the infrastructure.

In a statement, he said that in past days it has been seen that in many places BJP leaders provoke farmers and all to fulfill their political interests. Get the farmers to picket at the stations.

Gehlot said that due to the pressure, the superintending engineers of some districts decided on their level and tried to provide electricity during the day without infrastructure. This caused disturbances in the entire power system and caused problems in the power supply. Due to this, there have been problems in providing single phase electricity along with three phase in many parts of the state.

