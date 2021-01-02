Jalna (Maharashtra): Ashok Chavan, a minister in the Maharashtra government, said on Saturday that the central government should support the reservation of Maratha community in the Supreme Court. The Congress leader said that the apex court has asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to assist in the case and the next hearing is to be held on January 25. He said, “Therefore, the Center should tell the court that it is in favor of reservation.”

It is noteworthy that in September 2020, the Supreme Court had banned the implementation of the Social and Educational Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which provides for reservation of Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs in the state.

Chavan, who is chairing the sub-committee of the state cabinet on Maratha reservation, demanded that the BJP-led central government should include Maratha reservation in the nine schedule of the constitution so that it could not be judicially reviewed.

Asked by BJP leader Vinayak Meete to remove him from the post of Chairman of the Sub-Committee of the Cabinet following the alleged setback from the Supreme Court, former Chief Minister Chavan said, “I have been nominated by the government and not Meite. I am doing my duty diligently to secure the reservation. “He said that the opposition should not politicize the issue as the matter is sub judice.

On the demand of the ally Shiv Sena in power to rename Aurangabad district as ‘Sambhajinagar’, Chavan said that the Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government has a minimum common program which does not include the issue of renaming Aurangabad.

Chavan said, “Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Balasaheb Thorat has already made it clear that his party will oppose such a proposal.” He claimed that there is no disagreement among allies of the coalition government and there is no threat to the government .

Also read:

Mamta Banerjee said after meeting Sourav Ganguly – she is fine, I am thankful to the doctors