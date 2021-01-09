Ashli ​​Babbitt, the supporter of Donald Trump who died this Wednesday after participating in an assault on the Capitol, in an image on her Twitter account.

In her last hours of life, Ashli ​​Babbitt devoted herself to one of her leader’s favorite activities: tweet. In a compulsive way, the woman posted or forwarded dozens of messages on her Twitter account about the protests that surrounded the Capitol in Washington. She was there, among the hundreds of supporters – or fans – of Donald Trump who were demonstrating at the gates of Congress on the day that Joe Biden was to be ratified by the House as president of the United States. There, Babbitt lost his life after being shot.

“Nothing is going to stop us, the storm is here and it will arrive in Washington in less than 24 hours. From darkness, to light, ”he posted on Twitter the day before the violent eruption on Capitol Hill, instigated by Trump precisely from the same social network. All their messages were dedicated to defending their president and endorsing the various conspiracy theories about an alleged fraud in the presidential elections on November 3.

Nothing will stop us …. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours …. dark to light! – CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 5, 2021

Ashli ​​Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, California, was a veteran of the United States Air Force. For years, she managed a pool maintenance service together with her husband, Timothy McEntee. The husband of the deceased spoke with a local station in San Diego to explain these details, in addition to assuring that he was a “great patriot.” He explained that he did not accompany her to Washington because he had to take care of business related matters. Speaking to other media, he even confessed that he did not know that his wife had traveled to the capital. Babbitt’s mother-in-law was less enthusiastic when speaking to Fox: “I honestly don’t know why she decided to go.”

In video, the moment of the shot that ended the life of Ashli ​​Babbitt. JAYDEN X

His life was developed in the networks and his death also. Seconds after receiving the shot that killed her, several videos were already circulating with her last minutes. In one of them, a mob is observed trying to pass through a door, until a sharp noise makes them stop and a body collapses. It’s Babbitt’s, with a trail of blood on his face. There were many mobiles there and another of the recordings reflects what happened on the other side of the glass door: the hand that executes the shot is clearly seen aiming at the assailants. In this second video, it appears that the deceased was perched, towering above the rest of the protesters.

The capital’s police chief confirmed that the shot was carried out by a Capitol agent and that an investigation has been launched to clarify what happened. On the same day, three other people died in the middle of the altercations.

In the last recording in which Babbit appears alive, she looks up, into space, it seems that her breath is caught. His neck is full of blood. To one side, a group of armed policemen. At the other, Trump supporters point their phones at her. The two groups engage in a deafening shouting match. The last shot is that of the woman illuminated with a mobile flashlight, so that the recording has better light.