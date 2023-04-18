The remake of resident evil 4 is widely praised for its faithfulness to the original title, but it also made some major changes. For example, several character models were redesigned for the remake, including Ashley, Leon’s trusted companion. Instead of sticking with the original character, Capcom hired the Dutch model she freya as a face model Ashleysomething that should be obvious as soon as you see a picture of her.

However, even though Resident Evil 4 Remake has been on store shelves for a few weeks, freya I hadn’t seen any copies of the title or any real-world promotions. To remedy this, he recently took a trip to a video game store in Japan to see his face on the game’s cover for the first time, and the vlog he uploaded to his YouTube channel showing his reaction is about as endearing as you can imagine. .

You can check out the video below, as most of it shows She looking for a place in Akihabara to buy a copy. Of course, PlayStation It doesn’t have as much of a presence in Japan as it does in Western countries, which might have made finding games on the platform a bit difficult. They even seem to recognize her at certain points in the video, which just goes to show how recognizable she is right now.

Finally, she finds some copies and seeing his face in the game’s promo and in a trailer leaves her almost speechless. She films herself next to Ashley so we can see the similarity, laughing as he does it. It’s a lovely video, especially since we can hear the emotion in the voice of She.

In other news from resident evil 4Despite the original game being released in 2005, fans have only just found out what happens to Leon’s iconic jacket after Bitores Mendez knocks him out in the opening. One might assume that it just disappears or is destroyed, but the Separate Ways DLC reveals that a Cattle took it and started wearing it, probably very glad they got a free jacket.

Via: The Gamer