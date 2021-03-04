Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens They moved their fans by sharing a tender postcard of their reunion, after several months of being apart.

Through Instagram, the remembered protagonists of the Disney movie High school musical They showed that their friendship prevails through the years.

“It took nine months, but we got a safe photo before my little girl left again. I love you “, wrote the interpreter of Sharpay evans, who shows off her pregnancy with a big smile, while the actress who gave life to Gabriela Montez He hugs her very affectionately.

“So happy to see my girl,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote in her Instagram stories by sharing the snapshot, which a few hours after being published already adds almost a million ‘likes’ and thousands of compliments from netizens.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale sparked nostalgia among their fans by sharing a photo of their most recent reunion. Photo: Ashley Tisdale Instagram

“This is so cute”, “I’m glad they’re still friends”, “Sharpay and Gabriela for life!”, “You can clearly see that they love each other!”, “My favorite duo!” comments from the followers of the former Disney girls.

Ashley Tisdale awaits her first-born next to her husband Christopher French. Photo: Ashley Tisdale Instagram

Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French announced that they were expecting their first baby in September 2020, when the 35-year-old artist posted an image without a caption on her social media, where she was shown hugging her partner while holding her belly.

