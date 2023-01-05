The designer Ashley Olsen (Los Angeles, USA, 36 years old) and her partner, the artist Louis Eisner (California, 33 years old), have kept their relationship as private as possible. Despite the fact that they knew each other since school, they did not begin their relationship until 2017 and, on December 28, they definitively consolidated their story: they said “yes, I do” at a secret wedding held on the groom’s property in Bel-Air , a luxurious residential enclave in Santa Monica (Los Angeles).

According to The American media has reported page six, only the closest circle of the couple attended the ceremony, about 50 people, including Mary-Kate and Elisabeth Olsen, sisters of the bride. No further details have been revealed about how the act was, so for now it is not known what the dress of one of the Olsen twin media was like. One of the possibilities being considered is that he belongs to the sisters’ firm, the rowand that is of the style that so characterizes them and their brand: the bohemian.

Little is known about the relationship between Olsen and Eisner. They met at school, but it wasn’t until 2017 that they started dating after many years of friendship. Since then, the couple has opted for discretion and intimacy, and they have been seen together in public on a few occasions. The first time they appeared together on a red carpet was in September 2021, at the Young Eisner Scholars gala, a charity founded by lawyer Eric Eisner, the artist’s father.

Eisner has become a recognized artist in recent years thanks to his abstract art pieces. It’s on his Instagram account, who uses it solely for professional matters, where he uploads images of the works he does. And it is that art and fashion have played a fundamental role in the relationship. Him with his artistic creations; his mother, Lisa Eisner, is a jewelry designer and former editor of the magazine Vogue; and Olsen has been working for years, along with her sister Mary-Kate, at the fashion firm The Row.

Before making their courtship official, the designer has been linked to several couples since her screen debut. Her first official romance began in 2001 with film producer Matt Kaplan, and lasted three years. Later, other couples would arrive, such as the restaurateur Scott Sartiano, the cyclist Lance Armstrong and the designer Greg Chait.

Years ago, the twins, Ashley and Mary-Kate, left the world of acting in which they became known worldwide as babies, in the series forced parents (1987). Although they never appeared together in that series, they would later do so in the twenty films they starred in as girls and adolescents, especially in the 1990s. Now both are focused on the world of fashion and design, although they prefer to stay in the background, fleeing fame and social networks. Mary-Kate married the banker Olivier Sarkozy in 2015, but five years later it was she who urgently filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. On the other side of the scale is the youngest of the sisters, Elizabeth, who continues her career as an actress and is part of the Marvel universe, in recent years playing the role of Wanda Maximoff, one of the superheroines of the saga. In 2021, she starred in Scarlet Witch and Vision (2021).