Many will remember an image of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: that of both being the same person. The two girls were actually one, Michelle Tanner, the smallest of the protagonists of Forced Parents. The series, set in San Francisco, told the adventures of Danny Tanner and his three daughters, DJ, Stephanie and the youngest and much-loved Michelle, played by both Olsen. But those girls grew up and today they are 37-year-old adult women. Ashley just became the mother of her first child.

This has been confirmed by the media TMZ and People, who have made public that the interpreter and also designer of the firm The Row has had a child, named Otto, together with her husband, the artist Louis Eisner, 34, with whom she has had a relationship for six years and with whom he married at the end of last December. The baby was born “a few months ago”, as confirmed by said media, but its existence has not been known until now.

The actress’s representatives have not confirmed the information, but both media assure that reliable sources and very close to the couple have. According to TMZ, in addition, the couple had not made public the birth of the little one, but that he came into the world in New York “a few months ago.” The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28 at a home the groom owns in upmarket Bel-Air. The party, with just 50 guests, also attended Mary-Kate, the bride’s twin, and her younger sister, actress Elizabeth Olsen, 34, also. At the moment no images of that discreet link have been seen.

Interestingly, Olsen and Eisner met at school, but it wasn’t until many years later that they resumed their friendship and began dating. They began to be seen together in public in 2017, and in September 2021 they confirmed their relationship with a person on a red carpet, specifically at the Young Eisner Scholars charity gala, a charity founded by the artist’s father, the lawyer Eric Eisner, for which he helps talented young people with limited economic resources to access high-level academic centers. Eisner’s mother, Lisa, is jewelry designerbut before that she was a photographer and worked as an editor for the magazine Vogue.

Since that gala it has been difficult to capture the couple in public, who lives in New York, where she has the headquarters of her successful firm The Row, which she founded more than 15 years ago with her sister, and where their son was born, although he frequently visits Los Angeles, where they were both born and raised. Her discretion was clear at her wedding and also at the birth of the child, of which no images have been released either. The same goes for Mary-Kate. In November 2015, she married Olivier Sarkozy, a banker and younger brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. She was 29 and he was 46, and by then they had been dating for three years. The couple divorced in the spring of 2020.

Despite their neat silence over the past few decades, their few public appearances, and their rejection of interviews and social media, the Olsen sisters remain pop culture stars. It was from the premiere of forced parents in 1987, when they were barely nine months old, when they rose to fame and to television all over the world, to later do so, each in their role and with their personality, in twenty children’s and youth films. At barely 18 years old, they had a fortune of more than 130 million dollars; the persecution by the yellow press was incessant. “We were like two fairground monkeys,” Mary-Kate came to confess in an interview in 2010. In 2022, the Indian-British documentary filmmaker Sara Meerza made a documentary called The Twins (The Twins) about them, in which he delved into the reasons why they had become such a sensation among thousands of young people in the eighties and nineties, and how they had managed to create that aura of unattainable mysticism. A mysticism that, years after leaving the screen, they continue to maintain.