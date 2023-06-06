Undoubtedly, one of the elements that helped a lot to make the remake of resident Evil 4 What drew attention were the new character models, since on this occasion motion capture technology was used. And of course, one of the most recognized people in this work is the model that gives life to Ashley, Ella Freya.

Since the girl entered the video game, her popularity has grown a lot, and that is summed up in thousands of visits to her social networks. In fact, he recently uploaded a TikTok in which she uses a princess cosplay Peach, which is accompanied by the Peaches song. As was obvious, it went viral shortly after it was released online.

she freya He constantly creates content, which is why he has already gained a good following due to the talent he brings with him when he impregnates his face on cameras. To this is added that resident Evil It has become one of his favorite franchises, long before he participated in the recent video game.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it’s a very good cosplay, it reminds me of the version of Peach that appears in New Super Mario Bros. U. I’m sure that with this, now her rise to stardom will go much further.