Last February 12 it was announced that Ashley judd, star of films such as Crime in the First Degree, Someone Like You and Kisses That Kill, suffered a terrible accident while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The renowned Hollywood actress, who travels to that place every year to promote actions in defense of bonobos, also known as pygmy chimpanzees (an endangered species), tripped over a fallen tree and broke her leg in four parts.

For several days in silence Ashley judd He used his official Instagram account to share photos of his 55-hour rescue. In addition, she thanked all the people who helped and cared for her throughout the journey.

In the images you could see how some men carried her loaded in a hammock and some women held her hands.

Ashley Judd shares photos of her rescue after breaking her leg in Congo. Photo: Ashley Judd / Instagram

The same Ashley judd revealed that without the support of Congolese residents, she would have lost her leg.

“Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would probably have killed me, and I would have lost my leg. I wake up crying with gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life-giving and spirit-saving during my grueling 55-hour odyssey, ”wrote the famous 52-year-old actress.

Dieumerci stretched his leg out and put it under my grossly deformed left leg to try to keep it still. It was broken into four parts and had nerve damage. Dieumerci (thank goodness) remained seated, neither shaking nor flinching, for five hours on the floor of the rainforest. He was with me in my primary pain. He was my witness, ”Ashley Judd recounted.

The rescue of the actress lasted 55 hours. Photo: Ashley Judd / Instagram

She also told about the pain she felt when she was transported in a hammock, and the patience they had for her condition.

“And Dad Jean, for sure began to manipulate and adjust my broken bones back into a position where they could be transported, while I screamed and squirmed.”

Currently, the actress is in a hospital recovering from the operation to which she was subjected.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.