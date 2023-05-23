Ashley Johnsonwho gamers know among many things for her role as Ellie in The Last of Us And The Last of Us Part 2as well as a founding member and player of Critical Rolea Twitch show that sees a group of voice actors play a Dungeons & Dragonsfiled a domestic violence order against her ex-boyfriend Brian Foster.

Among the things, the phrase “mentally unstable” and “ability to kill” stand out: to make everything even more problematic, the story of him highlighting verbal abuse that forced Johnson to leave the house a few times because she was “terrified”.

Ashley Johnson she separated from Brian Foster in March, and is now seeking this restraining order due to his “outbursts, drug use, threats and sexual assaults.” Some more frightening details would also highlight a possible extortion of money, and among some of his possessions there would also be a “strangulation device”.

On May 15, 2023, the police issued an emergency protective order due to Foster attempting to extort me for $150,000, but also due to his history of verbal abuse, his mind blown from his narcotic use, and other reasons. We broke up on March 25, 2023 after 2 and a half years of relationship. On April 20, 2023, we argued and after that argument he got a box of ammo and a big black bag. After leaving my home on May 15th, along with the LAPD, he did not take the bag and box with him. I opened them and saw a garrote – strangulation device – and two airsoft guns.

To explain other events leading up to all of this, foster would appear to have blocked Johnson’s internet access on all devices, bringing the motherthe family they friends to contact her as they feared for her life.

Ashley Johnson also explained that over the years, foster she broke many glasses, the gate and slammed many doors, calling her with unpleasant names.

Other scary facts date back to a photo posted on Instagram by Foster of the voice actress’s two dogs in his garden, writing under “Robert Blake Garden”. Robert Blake was an American actor who was arrested for killing his wife Bonny Lee Bakley, and it seems the quote was made to scare Ashley Johnson.

The actress and voice actress has explained: