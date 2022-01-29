Bad episode for the former full-back Chelsea And Rome Ashley Cole. The former player was the victim of an episode of racism against him. During the FA Cup match played last January 7 between Swindon And Manchester Citythe Englishman, who currently works as an assistant to theEngland U21 and of the Academy of Chelseawas present as a commentator for ITV who broadcast the match.
Police in Wiltshire, a county in south-west England, confirmed that they had arrested a 24-year-old man for his racist remarks against Ashley Cole. An apology from the Swidon president also arrived.
January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 18:58)
