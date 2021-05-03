Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Veteran English defender Ashley Cole, the legend of Chelsea from 2006 to 2014, said that he is against the campaign of criticism against the young German striker Timo Werner, due to his lack of goals with the “Blues”, pointing to the importance of his presence in the starting line-up of the team, even if his goalscoring outcome is weak.

Cole added in statements to Sky Sports: Werner plays a pivotal role in the “Blues” squad, because he quickly contributes to his breakthrough in opening spaces for his teammates and creating more opportunities to score goals, and I think he is not receiving the appropriate appreciation.

Werner left the German Red Bull Leipzig team for Chelsea last summer, under a contract worth 50 million euros, and a period of 5 years, after imposing his name as one of the most prominent goalscorers in the German Bundesliga.

Werner did not succeed in his first season with the “Blues” to maintain the same scoring rates that he had achieved with his previous team, and for this reason he was accused of lack of effectiveness in the last third of the stadium.

However, Cole believes that Werner is subjected to injustice, because his critics ignore the positive role he plays in serving the team, and he said: Yes, he wastes a lot of opportunities, but for any coach, he is an important player, because he moves well in spaces, takes the right places, and creates opportunities for his colleagues.

Werner has made 13 goals in 46 games he has played so far with Chelsea, but he has only scored 13 goals in various competitions, of which only 6 are in the “Premier League”.

Ashley Cole stressed the need for the German Thomas to be patient with him, the coach of the team, and that the moment of starting and returning to score many goals, will inevitably come.

In the same context, Tuchel acknowledged the fact that wasting goals for Werner does not worry him much, stressing that his young fellow countryman has a mentality that makes him able to overcome the problem, noting that his moves on the field contribute to creating many opportunities, describing him as a great professional of a world class and works. Hard and diligent, and when he comes back hard, we won’t find anyone talking about him negatively.