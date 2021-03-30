Harry Kane is the fashion player in England. Not only for his goals with Tottenham, especially for his great performance shown with England against Albania in his second match of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He opened the scoring and gave the pass to Mount to seal the final victory. With this goal, the forward broke a drought of almost 500 minutes without scoring (more than a year) with England and, incidentally, reactivated the information that has been happening about a future away from the Spurs. He is, with 33 goals, England’s top active scorer and the main offensive reference of the selection directed by Southgate.

Before the clash against Albania the Daily Mail He assured that it is more than likely that Pochettino, who knows Kane perfectly from his time in the spurs, will go for Kane this summer. The British newspaper too I remembered the interest of Manchester United and Manchester City, as an ace up his sleeve by Haaland’s first choice fails.

After the great performance of Kane, 27, speculation about a possible departure of the Tottenham forward has skyrocketed. The background of the reasons for his departure, the need to win titles. That is why Ashley Cole and Roy Keane were quick to advise Kane to leave Tottenham this summer. They suggest that Jose Mourinho could accept their departure if a good offer arrives. All in order to end speculation about the future of the player.

“Every time I hear him talk about Spurs, he seems happy, but he also wants to win. Will he win at Tottenham? I don’t think so,” Cole predicted. And he added: “Whether he stays or goes, it will be a very important decision for him.”

“Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham this summer if he wants to win big titles,” insisted Roy Keane. And he suggested that José Mourinho could choose to take the money, since while the captain of England continues to make noise about his possible departure.

Kane has a contract with Tottenham until 2024, but dropped that he will review his future in the summer. Thus, Keane and Cole think that he needs to leave to add some trophies to his personal collection while he is still in his prime. more knowing that both Manchester City and Manchester United are very interested in signing him.