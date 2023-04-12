Ashley breaks the fourth wall in Resident Evil 4 Remake when players try to look up her skirt. The original game included lines of dialogue if Leon tried to look under his clothes, including calling him a pervert.

In it remake, she remains silent but crouches down and looks directly at the camera and the player to scold them. The change was detected by fans in Reddit and shared on MP1st. Since then, it has been tested by several players and you can do it yourself. If you don’t mind feeling dirty.

It definitely must be unsettling to have a virtual video game character crouching down and looking right at you to berate you. But is this enough? At least in the original, she was expressing her discomfort. Perhaps lewd gamers should be singled out for this more than just an irritated look.

Other changes have been made from the original in the remakeincluding finally casting an Asian voice actress for Ada Wong to ensure a more authentic representation.

Unfortunately, actress Lily Gao deactivated her account instagram after criticism from so-called fans, but has since responded in a new post. Apart from this nonsense, Resident Evil 4 Remake it’s a brilliant update to the classic, as evidenced by its huge success on launch.

Via: Eurogamer