The Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty was crowned this January 29 as the champion of the Australian Open, by beating the American Danielle Collins. After losing the first two sets of the game, Barty recovered and managed to win, thus breaking the so-called “curse” of Australia, which had not won the Grand Slam since 1978.

44 years later, the women’s triumph at the Australian Open remains at home. The local tennis player, Ashleigh Barty, was established as the winner this January 29, against the American Danielle Collins.

“This is a dream come true for me and I am so proud to be an Australian,” said Barty after accepting the trophy at Melbourne Park.

The 25-year-old did not disappoint her supporters and turned the game around in her favor when she seemed to lose it.

The Queensland tennis player recovered from a 5-1 loss in the second set, to later complete a 6-3, 7-6, 7-2 victory.

When Collins looked on the brink of leveling the match, the Aussie showed nerves of steel and disarmed Collins’ sizable lead until midway through the game.

A calm and collected Barty regained her level and moved ahead beating the 28-year-old Collins when her opponent double-faulted.

“This crowd is one of the funniest I’ve ever played with … they relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis against a champion like Danielle,” Barty said later.

A triumph that overcomes with “the curse” of Australia

Since 1978, Australia has not kept the great title of women’s tennis, when the tennis player Christine “Chris” O’Neil, today 65 years old, won it.

The long wait was described by many as the “curse” of the host country not to be crowned champion in the women’s tennis tournament.

O’Neil was in the stands applauding his compatriot and joined the crowd at Rod Laver Arena that erupted with joy when Barty earned the first rally in his favor with a crosscourt forehand.

Ashleigh Barty thus won the third Grand Slam title of her career and became the fifth woman in the history of her country to win the Australian Open.

In addition, with this victory Ashleigh Barty joined the American Serena Williams as the only active player to have won a ‘slam’ competition on clay, grass and hard court.

With AP and EFE