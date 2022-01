A photo of little Ashleigh Barty smiling proudly with a trophy in her hands suddenly popped up everywhere. The tennis star herself was also surprised by it, but wanted to talk to Mats Wilander and Alizé Lim, the presenters of the Game, Set and Mats program. Eurosport, please provide an explanation. In the picture, she was six years old and had just won her very first tennis tournament.