Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The new Japanese, Ashido Kuki, the coach of the national stage teams for youth, juniors and cubs for judo groups, began his career yesterday from the Al-Jazira club in Abu Dhabi, where he visited as part of a series of visits to discover the talents of the member clubs with the aim of supporting the teams of the Sunni groups, in preparation for the upcoming regional and international benefits that precede the internal and external camps Translated by the vision of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Wrestling and Judo, headed by Muhammad bin Thaaloub Al-Deri, as part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade the sector of the Sunni stages of the game

Muhammad bin Thaaloub Al-Deri praised the efforts of the local judo committee headed by Mohammed Jassim, assistant secretary, and the right start for the age group coach, who continues his tour on Monday in the Eastern Province for a period of three days, hosted by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, with the participation of the Fujairah Martial Arts Clubs and the Kalba Federation and Khorfakkan. In two-round training, the first starts at four in the afternoon for the cubs and juniors groups, and for men and youth at 5:30 pm.

During this period, health precautions will be strictly applied, as all players are subject to a pcr test for those who have not received the two doses of the vaccine.

The third stage of the Japanese coach’s visit will be the Sharjah Sports Club and Sharjah Self-Defense Clubs gathering in the third week of the tour, after which the main gathering of the players selected according to their age groups will be decided after the Al Ain and Al Dhafra rounds.