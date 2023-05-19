Ashfall it shows in a first trailer presentation, able to give us a more precise idea of ​​the setting, atmospheres and some gameplay elements for this interesting new game by the author of Days Gone and other ex-PlayStation.

The video shows various elements of the Ashfall setting, which evidently stages a post-apocalyptic future world that mixes Fallout, Metro and other style elements, with various very fascinating glimpses.

It is, as far as we can see, one third person shooter with online RPG elements.

As the central nucleus of the game, Ashfall looks like a classic third-person shooter, with cover and various types of enemies to face between single and cooperative multiplayer battles, but the context is that of MMORPGs.

The game is being developed by John Garvin, creative director of Days Gone, and Michael Mumbauer, another top ex-PlayStation developer, at their new team Lithos: Ashfall was announced last year and also made headlines for the fact of wanting to contain NFTs and Links to Blockchain.

Ashfall contains both PvP and PvE elements and is also set up to provide “transmedia” links, suggesting a very large project. Garvin reported that the goal is “to create a truly next-gen open world experience, one that captivates players with new technology and also allows for user-created content.”

However, another thing that catches the eye is the fact that it is connected to the Hedera network which uses HBAR, a new cryptocurrency considered to be energy efficient.