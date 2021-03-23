A certain amount of ammunition was filled with the ashes of Lemmy kilmister, the remembered leader of the metal band Motörhead. As reported by Loudwire, it is a commemorative present which was sent to several close friends and relatives of the musician.

Before passing away on December 28, 2015, the singer himself asked that his ashes be used in this way . A few days ago, the presenter of the Headbanger’s Ball program, Riki Rachtman, shared the photo via social networks of the personalized bullet they gave him.

Similarly, tennis champion Pat Cash showed the one they gave to musician Whitfield Crane, lead singer of the band Ugly Kid Joe. In the image, in addition to appreciating the bullet with the name Lemmy inscribed, an emotional letter can be read .

“We all know that Lemmy knew a lot of people, but few were considered friends and even fewer those that he considered family,” the text begins.

“Being one of those people that he considered family, we would like to share a little piece of him with you. Lemmy touched all of our lives in a way that none of us could ever forget, but with these ashes you know not only the memories you have, you keep Lemmy with you forever, ”the document continues.

“He was Lemmy. He played rock ‘n’ roll. Don’t forget it ”, concludes the attached letter concisely.

Posthumous work

“The Mask” was a song released on September 20 in the US, almost four years after the death of Lemmy, former vocalist of the mythical band Motörhead. The material was believed to be lost, but it eventually became part of Texan singer Linda Kay’s Black & Gold album.