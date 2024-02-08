A mysterious episode keeps the owner of a bar in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on edge, because since a client left him an urn with the ashes of a dead person, can no longer fall asleep.

At first, Adelmison Quaresma, owner of the store, thought it was a vase, since he did not know about funeral urns, until he saw a black package inside that contained the remains of a corpse.

As reported by Quaresma to the Brazilian media G1, It all happened when a customer approached the bar to buy a bottle of water while asking him if he liked antique objects, to which the owner responded yes.

It was until the end of the day that the young man noticed the strange article that that man left him in the store.

“Then there was a couple outside drinking beer, and I went and showed it to them and said, 'Look, what a pretty vase!' That lady jumped up scared and said, 'Oh my God! That is the urn of a dead man'”, Quaresma said to the previously named media.

Upon hearing that comment, the bar owner was filled with fear: “my god you are in heaven“, he expressed. Then, he decided to change his day-to-day routine, pointing out that he no longer closes the store because he is worried that something could happen.

They didn't even want the dead

“No one wanted to come look for the deceased, he is still there. I don't know what to do. I'm a bit scared. “I didn't know that he belonged to a dead person, otherwise I wouldn't have touched him,” Quaresma told G1.

The owner of the bar called the authorities to go look for the urn, who told him that they would send a vehicle, something that did not happen, so the ashes are still in the premises. “They didn't even want the dead one,” the owner said.

According to the owner, the urn is now kept in a safe in the bar waiting for his family to find it or a solution to arrive. He doesn't touch it and doesn't let anyone handle it.

“My whole family is scared. I don't close the bar anymore because I'm worried“said Quaresma.

