Should we assume that the label “contemporary art” is as old as a whistle and look for a new one for what is happening in the contemporaneity of 2024? The American painter Asher Liftin is 25 years old and, inevitably, one turns to him as if he were the oracle of what is coming. Or, rather, of what is already here and we have not yet found out. He is one of the first successful artists of the generation that studied university via Zoom, that has been discovered on Instagram by the great art curators and that normalizes artificial intelligence as a simple work tool and a potential starting point. “I was never one of those who sat down with a pad and pencil to paint something that came out of my imagination,” he says in this interview in his studio in New Haven (Connecticut).

But let no one be mistaken about him. He has nothing to do with the referential nihilism of generation Z or the new plutocracy. influencer. His large-format paintings are a revision of pointillism filtered through the flashes of Jasper Johns. He deeply admires Picabia and, when arguing for images created with artificial intelligence, he relies on the trompe l’oeil technique or the hybrid photographs of the Canadian Paul Wall. It is no coincidence, because perhaps what best justifies the solidity and concept of his pictorial style is that the New Yorker Liftin comes from Yale University, where, in addition to Art, he studied Cognitive Sciences. To top off his status as a child prodigy, his debut happened at the hands of Wes Anderson in the film Moonrise Kingdom at 12 years old. “A teacher told me that Anderson was looking for artists in schools for his new film because the protagonist was my age, and that I should send my CV, which was a bit absurd, because what CV are you going to have at 12 years old? I painted some watercolours, sent them in and they chose me,” she recalls.

05/16/2024 – Creator Report with artist Asher Liftin in his New Haven studio – ©Erik Tanner —-FOOTPRINT—- Asher Liftin (New York, 1998) is the new child prodigy of American art. Erik Tanner

Despite that promising start, Asher Liftin never thought he would make a living from art and decided to complement his training with scientific thinking that, instead, reinforced his artistic vision, in the opposite way to how the Jacquard loom (another of his references) became a predecessor of computer programming. When he stepped away from painting during the pandemic (“I didn’t want to paint on Zoom,” he says) he became obsessed with the film Blow-Up, Antonioni’s painting, in which a photographer believes he discovers hidden and transcendent realities in the enlargements of his own photos. With these elements, the labyrinths of image perception and the information flow of the digital age became his muses. “When you see a painting, something captivates you because there are a series of intermediate processes that generate that feeling in you, but you do not perceive them. In the same way that a tweet or a message can be seen in the photo, you can see that the process is not the same as in the photo, but in the photo, you can see that the process is the same as in the photo, but … post “The Instagram image goes viral and generates an emotional reaction or a feeling of truth the more it multiplies on the networks. Being aware of this relationship between speed and ferocity is very interesting,” he says. That is why he seeks in his paintings an immediate captivating aesthetic impact, but forged in a meticulous, almost laboratory-like process. His technique is complex, practically scientific, which hides a meticulous process, a theoretical framework and some details that border on the subliminal. He enjoys and measures the intermediate steps. Returning to Jacquard, he feels that his way of painting is almost like weaving a tapestry. He begins to build his images in grey, adding layers of colour, enriching them with translucent ink, generating geometric templates, mirror games and textures and, like impressionism, he enjoys when the figurative becomes abstract in close proximity.

Perception and trompe l’oeil mark Asher Liftin’s work: a window seen from the street, where exterior and interior overlap in a mixture of transparency and reflection. Erik Tanner

A recent diptych by Liftin. Still life is one of the thematic axes of the artist’s most recent pieces, with a contemporary twist: reflected in the vase on the right is the artist taking a photo with his mobile phone. His creative process is a sum of layers: from a greyscale base, to colour and translucent ink. Erik Tanner

Liftin’s working materials in his studio. Erik Tanner

It sounds serious, but everything about him is playful. And it seems to have greatly amused an art curator who saw his art on Instagram and rolled out the red carpet for him at the Milanese gallery Alessandro Albanese, where it was to be his first international solo exhibition. He titled it, precisely Blow-Up, and it happened in 2022, coinciding with her graduation from Yale. “That first exhibition in Italy was very exciting, because there was a lot of Italian cinema in those paintings. But I thought that with luck I would sell a couple of paintings and from there we would see.” That “from there” was that the multimillionaire David Geffen would be one of her first buyers and, by the time she returned to New York in 2023 with his exhibition Error Signals, At the opening of the Nino Mier gallery, a peculiar elite could be seen: Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, and Gary Steele, president of Cisco. Technological fortunes for this hybridization of art and cognitive sciences.

Asher Liftin, looking at works in his studio in New Haven, Connecticut. Erik Tanner

“There have been people who have really supported my work,” he says, still modestly, as is his relatively modest studio in the town where his university is located and where he later takes us for a sandwich. “In New York the spaces are very small and my paintings are very large,” he sums up, although he is already ready to land in the Big Apple. Here in New Haven, the only window in the shop was his muse for a series of paintings that later played at expanding the horizon of the walls of a gallery. (Studio window I, II and III). Right now, on the studio walls she has portraits of colleagues (Ariadne), many postcards and, of course, the art she is currently working on, dominated by still lifes. “Still life has been such an easy object for conventions, it has so many precedents in the history of art, that if you take it apart and make it feel strange, people, when they look at it, establish a contradictory relationship with the object. And I like that,” she admits. That is why, in what she defines as a nod to the mannerist artist Parmigianino, in the symmetrical diptych that hangs on the right as you enter, you see him in a reflected vase taking a photo with his mobile phone, like an Arnolfini couple from 2024. Post-contemporary art? Call it what you want, but with Liftin we are in good hands.