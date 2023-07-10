Under the umbrella of black curls he sheltered his skinny physique, almost threadlike in comparison with the disproportionate hair. His face with delicate features and cheeks that are said to be “excavated” would have kept it until the end, as well as the gaze open to the world through two dark pupils; far beyond what his world was to become. If when an athlete has accomplished his sporting parable his sport has become better in the meantime than it was when the athlete himself made his debut, in that case we can truly define him as a champion. So it is legitimate to say that Arthur Ashe was the Muhammad Ali of tennis: a juxtaposition that would fill both of them with pride, with their audiences so different, with the different depths of their sounding boards but in the end with the same human and civil legacy etched much deeper than what their victories and records have left in the almanacs.