On Friday, February 12, the singer ASHA premiered his most recent single on different digital platforms “Passport”, a theme that fuses diverse Latin rhythms.

The song produced by the Grammy award winner Bruno Valverde It has an animated video clip, as well as a challenge for TikTok, led from Peru by the actress Flavia Laos with her partner Patricio Parodi, a member of Esto es guerra.

Globally, the #passportchallenge registers 21 million views and is replicated by famous influencers such as the Spanish Iván and Emilio Martínez, known as ‘The Martinez twins’.

On the other hand, a highlight of “Passport” is its mention of the Peruvian capital, Lima, the so-called ‘City of the Kings’.

The connection between ASHA and Peru dates back years, when he met the Latin American country as part of a university exchange with an NGO in the northern city of Trujillo, located in the department of La Libertad.

Precisely ASHA, whose original name is Hajar Sbihi, formulated his artistic badge by simplifying his real name so that the children of the charity project could easily pronounce it.

Finally, in her career, ASHA has a facet as a composer of hits such as “Hey Pablo“, With the Mexican Danna Paola,”Booty“, For reggaeton star Becky G, and”I don’t want anything anymore”, With the exponent of urban music Lola Indigo.

