Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle said that her Instagram account was restored after a few hours of being hacked. Bhosle said that he got some wrong copyright infringement message, after which his Insta handle was closed. He tweeted a screenshot of the message and requested fans not to respond when he received something from his profile.

He told that during this time also tried to contact the technical team. Later he wrote, ‘Thanks to the Instagram team for quick action and excellent support that I got my account back. Thank you for your patience. He also praised the help through the Instagram team.

Asha remains very active on Instagram

Let us know that Asha Bhosle is very active on her Instagram handle. She often keeps posting photos and videos related to her life. At the same time, his fans are also in crores. People also gave their feedback after the Instagram account was corrected. One user wrote, ‘Welcome back maam.’ At the same time, another user wrote, ‘Glad to meet you again.’

A look at Asha Bhosle’s biography

Please tell that Asha Bhosle, born on 8 September 1933, is a famous singer of Hindi films. Apart from this, Asha Bhosle is also the younger sister of well-known singer Lata Mangeshkar. Asha Bhosle has gone to about 16 thousand songs in film and non-film. He sang his first song in the year 1948 in the Sawan Aaya film Chunariya. His fame extends to the country as well as abroad. Crores of people all over the world are still fans of Asha Bhosle’s voice.

