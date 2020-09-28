Sur Empress and Bharat Ratna is the birthday of Lata Mangeshkar on Monday. Lata Mangeshkar has decided not to celebrate her birthday due to the Corona period. However, his fans on social media are wishing him a birthday. Now his sister and noted singer Asha Bhosle has congratulated him on his birthday.

Asha Bhosle showed her childhood picture

Asha Bhosle has shared an old photo on her Twitter handle. In this, she is seen with Lata Mangeshkar and other sisters. With this picture, Asha Bhosle wrote, ‘Happy birthday to Lata Didi, she turned 91 years old. A picture recalling our childhood days where Didi and right and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her on the left. ‘

PM Modi wishes for his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ‘Talked to Lata Didi and wished her a very happy birthday. Pray for his long and healthy life. Lata Didi is known from house to house across the country. I consider myself fortunate that I have always received his love and blessings. ‘

Decided not to celebrate birthday due to Corona

In an interview, the niece of Lata Mangeshkar has said that the birthday celebration plan has been postponed this year i.e. on the 91st birthday. He told that it was Lata Mangeshkar’s decision to postpone the birthday celebrations. Actually this year they have taken this decision regarding the threat of Corona.