Today (8 September), she is celebrating her 87th birthday. At 12 at night he cut the cake with his grandson and granddaughter. Asha is living in Lonavla with her son Anand Bhosle, daughter-in-law Anja, granddaughter Janai and grandson Ranjay.

Granddaughter had brought favorite cake

Asha Bhosle is very active even at this age. She says, I am very fast in everything I do. Whether it is singing or cooking. So when I create a recipe, the rest of the people run away from the kitchen. Nobody can match my speed. Her granddaughter Janai brought her favorite cake on Asha’s birthday. She also brought her favorite Japanese and Chinese food.

Children are talented

Asha told that both her grandson and granddaughter are talented. She says that when granddaughter sings, Asha sees her childhood. Remembering the old days, Asha Bhosle says, I have no regrets in life. I’m glad I sang the first song at the age of 10. Today I am 87 years old. I am still singing and standing on my feet. I have a beautiful family and even bigger family of fans.