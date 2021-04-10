The St. Vincent Island Disaster Management Agency said today, Saturday, that heavy rain laden with ash accompanied a strong sulfur odor fell on large parts of Saint Vincent Island after the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Streets and homes were covered in a thick blanket of ash near the volcano, which is located in the north of the island, according to a report by Portal 784.

The layer was thinner in the capital, Kingstown, in the south of the country.

The Ministry of Health has warned that ash can cause sore eyes and lead to respiratory problems.

The volcano La Soufriere erupted strongly, on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people from the vicinity.

La Soufriere volcano is considered the only active volcano in St.