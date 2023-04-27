Pokemon has entered a new era and so far, the anime is being well received by the fans. After all, the world fired Ash Ketchum earlier this year, as his lead in the anime Pokemon It ended. Now we have two new protagonists at the head of the anime, but nobody forgets Ash. In fact, questions about the hero are still being raised to this day, and a new theory is going viral suggesting that Ash It’s not as old as we might expect.

After all, everyone knows the joke about Ash and why dermatologists hate it. The kid was on TV for decades, and yet he never aged a second. Ash he started the anime as a 10-year-old boy, and canonically ended the series as such. But of course the fans of Pokemon they tend to age the character.

There are some who think that Ash he should be over 30 given his track record on television, but a new theory suggests otherwise. On Twitter, KuroBlitz96 proposed his own calculation for the age of Ash Ketchum. They suggest that the hero left the anime as a 15-year-old trainer, and they figured it out by equating each of his episodes to a single day.

When Ash he was 10 years old, he spent his first anniversary in the Kanto region before moving on to Pokemon Orange. At 11, she moved to Johto and Hoenn before her next birthday was celebrated in Sinnoh and Unova. When Ash he would have turned 13, he would be traveling through Kalos and Alola. Then, at the age of 14, Ash would have finished traveling through Pokemon Journeys and its final season. The end of the anime Ash I’d leave him at around 15, with a few variances from a few episodes, and that age better fits a trainer’s reputation as Ash.

Of course, this theory is nothing more than a personal belief, but fans of Pokemon They admit that this calculation fits better. Pokemon could have wanted that Ash He was forever a 10 year old, but even the anime has aged the trainer’s design over the years. Given his incredible adventures as a trainer, it seems that Ash he could have done everything he did in the universe in a 5 year period. Being 15 years old fits better than Ash be 10 or even 30 years old. But of course it is up to you to decide what your personal belief is.

For now, time will tell if Ash returns to the screen. the anime of Pokemon he fired the trainer as his protagonist, and Pikachu left with him. Now, there is a new anime, and Pokemon Horizons It has two new protagonists. Liko and Roy are the focus of the new era of Pokemon. So if you want to meet these successors, Pokemon Horizons it is airing weekly in Japan.

Via: comic book