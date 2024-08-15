«Due to the eruptive activity of Etna and the consequent emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the runway is unusable due to the effect of a heavy fallout of volcanic ash on the field and, therefore, they are both arrivals and departures suspended. Flight operations will resume when the flight infrastructure is restored to operating condition”. This was announced by Catania Airport, which specifies that “it is estimated that flight operations will be able to resume at 18:00”. Passengers “are therefore requested not to go to the airport without first checking the status of their flight with the airline”.

Etna puts on a show at night. Lava ash covers Catania



The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Etnean Observatory, has communicated that from the images of the surveillance cameras it can be observed that the lava fountain gradually dried up starting at 2:30 am approximately to cease around 3:20 am. The lava fountain produced an eruptive cloud which, in its most intense phase, reached a height of about 9.5 km above sea level and was dispersed mainly in the south-west and south-east sectors. Fallout of pyroclastic material was reported at Monte Vetore and in Nicolosi, Ragalna and Pedara. The ash also reached as far as Catania city. “During the lava fountain, lava overflows were also produced from the western rim of the Bocca Nuova crater. Currently, weak explosive activity persists at the Voragine crater”, states the note from the INGV.