Fans have been waiting for years to see Ash win the Pokémon League. Although with each generation he grew closer, it was not until the most recent episode of pokemon journeys that this was fulfilled. After 25 years, the young man from Pueblo Paleta has become the best trainer in this world.

Although the episode where Ash defeated Leon has not yet been released outside of Japan, it has become an international news, and everyone who has ever had to do with Pokémon has celebrated this milestone. This was what Taito Okiura, vice president of Marketing for The Pokémon Company International, commented:

“Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the best Trainer in the world over the course of 25 seasons is the best example of what it means to be a Trainer. We look forward to celebrating this moment with Pokémon fans when the new season of the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys series and this defining episode premiere next year. Fans won’t want to miss this season!”

He’s done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokemon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

The official statement mentions that Ash has managed to reach his goal. In this way, many have a single question in mind: now what? With trophy in hand, It seems that the adventure of our protagonist, and the anime, could be nothing to come to an end. We can only wait and see what will happen in the future.

With a new generation of Pokémon just a few days away, we’ll have more information on the future of the anime soon. While it is very likely that Ash’s adventure will continue, now in the Paldea region, The option of seeing another protagonist is not completely ruled out either. On related topics, Pokémon developers are working on a next-gen game. Similarly, Scarlet & Violet will have a day one patch.

Editor’s Note:

It’s amazing to see Ash win a tournament like this. However, I am more interested in seeing what will happen in the future. With his big goal finally achieved, Ash has the opportunity to take a break forever, without anyone being upset by this decision.

Via: official statement