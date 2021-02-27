On the morning of February 27, the Kuril volcano Ebeko threw out a column of ash 1.5 kilometers high. According to the data of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sakhalin Region, the ash plume was carried by the wind to the east of the mountain at a distance of 3 kilometers.

There is no danger for nearby settlements, rescuers said. At the same time, it is recommended to refrain from flying in the area of ​​the volcano.

The volcano is located in the northern part of the Vernadsky ridge on the Kuril island of Paramushir. Its height is 1156 meters. Ebeko belongs to the ancient dying volcanoes. Scientists consider its lava eruption unlikely.

On February 5, an ash ejection with a height of two kilometers was recorded on the Ebeko volcano, on February 6 – a height of 2.5 kilometers. Ash was also emitted on 9 February.