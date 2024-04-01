Although the anime Pokémon Journeys came to an end with Ash becoming Pokémon Master and moving away from the spotlight, it seems that this iconic character could return to the Pokémon universe, not as a protagonist, but as someone willing to train the new generation.

With more than 40 chapters available, fans of Pokémon Horizonsthe new anime, have pointed out that Liko and Roy, the protagonists of this adaptation, They haven't made much progress in their search., since they have not even obtained a single gym medal. In this way, many fans have speculated that Ash would return to the anime to guide the protagonists.

When the Pokémon anime began, Ash was a rookie who constantly needed help from characters like Misty and Brock. However, with the passage of time, The original protagonist became very skilled, to the point that he took on the role of mentor to Goh in Pokémon Journeys. In this way, it is expected that he will resume this role once again in the future.

Liko and Roy, the protagonists of Pokémon Horizons, are in a similar position at the beginning of the original anime. They are inexperienced and constantly need someone's help to overcome their challenges. Although this changes with each new episode, Fans have pointed out that Ash's participation is necessary for us to see a similar cyclebut now much stronger.

For now, It is unknown if Ash would become part of the main cast, although without being the general focus of the anime, or if it will only appear in a couple of episodes. Likewise, and something that many surely want to know, is if I spend any time between Journeys and Horizonswhich would give us the opportunity to see a teenage Ash.

We just have to wait and see what will happen with the anime, and Let us remember that at the moment there is no official information. On related topics, this is what happened with the relationship between Ash and Misty. Similarly, Pokémon Go receives update for Latin Spanish.

Editor's Note:

The idea of ​​seeing Ash once again sounds like something that will come true eventually, but not just yet. Those responsible for the anime are probably already considering this, but perhaps they will use it until it is time to truly test the new protagonists.

Via: Screenrant