It was time to see him succeed. The world trend has become the triumph of Ash Ketchum in Pokémon. After making a long journey to become the best teacher, in the fight he had today with Lionel things were in his favor and he won.

With an exciting scene, “Pokémon ultimate journeys” made it clear to the public that the story is still relevant 25 years after it first came to television.

The final battle of Ash vs. Lionel: the scene that moved fans

With the premiere of the new chapter of “Pokémon ultimate journeys”, the anime introduced Goh, his new partner, who accompanied him to various cities around the world. While he already had two tournaments going for him (the Orange League and the Alola League in “Pokémon: Sun and Moon”), fans felt something else was missing.

This is how he reached the final battle of the World Championship, in which he faced Lionel. As expected, the coach used his inseparable Pikachu and his rival Charizard. After a tough competition, an injured Pikachu fell, but in the midst of his fainting, he remembers who his companions were and are.

In this way, the program showed the return of all the pokemon that once fought with Ash. Among all, those who took the attention of the fans were Butterfree and Pidgeot, two of his friends who had the saddest goodbyes in anime.

Ash is already a world champion and fans around the world celebrate it. Photo: TV Tokyo

Pikachu used all his power to face a Charizard willing to defeat him. In this way, With the opening of the first season of “Pokémon” in the background, Pikachu and Ash win.

Ash is a world champion: this was his fight with Lionel

But not only his pokemons returned, since his companions from previous seasons in the anime, who have come and gone throughout his history, were also with him.