After 25 years, Ash Ketchum managed to become the best coach of Pokemon by achieving victory in the World Coronation Series, which took place in Galar. By fulfilling his goal, many wonder if the Pokémon anime has come to an end, or if our protagonist will have more adventures in this world. Fortunately, the actress responsible for this role has an answer to this question.

In a recent interview, Rica Matsumoto, actress in charge of the voice of Ash in Japan, has revealed that the journey of our protagonist has not yet come to an end, and there are still several adventures on the horizon. This was what he said about it:

“Although Satoshi [Ash] has won the title of Strongest Pokémon Trainer, he still hasn’t become the Pokémon Master of his dreams. It’s been 15 years since I started playing Satoshi and he has worked hard during this battle. The kids who watched the first broadcast in 1997 have grown up and I think some people have moved away from anime. He is one step away from becoming the strongest Pokémon in the world. Kids and adults alike, please support Ash!”

Although Matsumoto’s statements indicate that the Pokémon anime is not over yet, At the moment there is no official statement from The Pokémon Company indicating that this will be the case.. We can only wait for official information related to the future of the series to be available.

Although I would like the anime to end with this victory, it also makes sense for this to happen. With 25 years in the making, this series has become a mainstay of anime, and it would be strange if it came to an end just when a new generation of Pokémon is about to reach our hands.

Via: comic book