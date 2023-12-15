Asgard's Wrath 2 is receiving gods truly stellar ratings by critics, so much so that it can be defined without fear of contradiction as one of the best games of 2023 . Since this is a game for VR headsets, more precisely for Meta Quest 2 and 3 and Pro, many will not know it, but apparently we are dealing with one of the most beautiful VR games ever, so much so that it alone is worth the purchase of a viewer.

The votes

Let's see thelist of votes received from Asgard's Wrath 2:

IGN – 10/10

Daily Mirror – 5 / 5

GGRecon – 5 / 5

God is a Geek – 9 / 10

Game Rant – 4.5 / 5

CGMagazine – 9 / 10

XboxEra – 9 / 10

Daily Star – 4.5 / 5

As you can see, the ratings do not go below 9. Being a VR game it does not have many reviews, but all are extremely positive, so much so that Asgard's Wrath 2 has an average rating of 93. Looking at the current year, above there are only The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3.

For comparison, it has the same average rating as Half-Life: Alyx, which is considered one of the best VR games ever.

According to the reviewsis the best open world action role-playing game for VR, engaging and excellently crafted in all its aspects, from the graphics to the quantity and care of the contents.

Developed by Sanzaru Games, Asgard's Wrath 2 can be purchased independently from Meta shop or together with a Meta Quest 3 (purchasing the headset at regular price is worth a free copy of the game).