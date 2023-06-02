Asgard’s Wrath 2 was announced for Meta Quest with a gameplay trailers during the Showcase broadcast this evening: the game, arriving next winter, will boast a sixty-hour campaign and will try to push Meta’s VR technology to the limit.

In particular, the settings of this sequel promise to be substantially larger than those we told you about in the Asgard’s Wrath review, projecting us between ancient Egypt, the northern lands and the world of Muspelheim.

Once again it will be possible to tame animals to make them travel companions, and for the first time ride them so as to cross the map more quickly, while the combat system will boast a decidedly more aggressive approach than that of the debut chapter.

There will be RPG elements such as crafting, extra activities, upgrades for weapons and equipment. The cosmic powers with which we will be able to manipulate the world will return, the elemental tools that will increase the variety of enemies and the possibility of possessing mortals in certain situations.

“The best thing is that we now work with completely wireless devices, which is how a title like this should be played, since it focuses on combat,” explained creative director Grace Lingad. “We are focusing on implementing visceral, gesture-based and physics-based combat, and being free from external sensors and wires on the Quest platform has been a game changer for the series.”