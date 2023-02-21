Mexico.- The Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF) determined that the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (phonatur) performed excess payments for one thousand 86.7 million pesos in the works of Section 4 of the Mayan Train.

The works paid in excess, according to the Audit of Compliance with Physical Investments 115 of the Public Account 2021, are related to incorrect estimates made regarding the volumes of work built.

Section 4 of the Mayan Train goes from Izamal, Yucatan, to Cancun, Quintana Roois 257 kilometers long and, in addition to the double railway track, includes complementary works, such as 5 railway stations, two highway service areas, four hillsides, four junctions, 61 drainage works, a maintenance base, eight returns, 26 underpasses, 55 cattle crossings, 19 fauna crossings, 62 existing access roads and a service road.

The ASF reviewed two contracts awarded to two construction consortiums that during 2021 executed a total of 234 work concepts, for which they collected 6 thousand 334.9 million pesos.

The ASF considered that there was excess payments for an amount of 492 million 942 thousand pesos in three concepts of the “retaining walls” subheading, due to the fact that higher amounts were considered in the direct cost of materials.

“There is a pending amount to be clarified of 492 million 942.0 thousand pesos, due to the fact that from the recalculation of unit prices prepared by the work residence, it was verified that there are differences in the matrices of unit prices with respect to the inputs of concrete, steel, formwork, fillings, filter layer and waterproofing for each linear meter of wall, based on what is indicated in the retaining wall project plans,” he said.

Also, he added, there were excess payments for an amount of 400 million 271 thousand pesosin six concepts of the ‘pavements’ subheading, due to the fact that higher amounts were considered in the direct cost of materials.

The rest of the excess payments made are related to works carried out on embankments, civil works for vehicular crossings, as well as formation of a causeway-type fill.

“Amounts to Clarify: 1,086,757,360.87 pending pesos were determined to be clarified“said the ASF.

Fonatur must justify in the coming weeks the payments made in excess and if they do not do so, they will have to return the resources to the Ministry of Finance.

