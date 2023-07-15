For example, you have a thriving business with a hundred water buffaloes and there is not a drop of milk left in the kettle and a fundraising campaign is needed to keep things afloat. It happened to the Stoerderij in Breugel. For a very special reason: the new bull Mats does not want to bat.
Jasper de Vaan
Latest update:
15-07-23, 16:53
