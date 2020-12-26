Marco Asensio has gone to these Christmas mini-vacations with renewed illusions. His great game against Granada last Wednesday reinforces a confidence that has grown in the last month. The departure of the Spaniard after Rodrygo’s injury improved Madrid and was decisive with a great assist to Casemiro in the first goal, which gave Zidane’s men an advantage until Benzema sentenced in discount. Before he had left a great shot with the spur that crashed into the post.

These first months have not been easy for Asensio. High hopes were pinned on his performance and after such a long and serious injury, as is logical, it has had ups and downs. He has combined great performances with low-key matches, setting public opinion on a roller coaster of sorts: rampant praise after good games and acid criticism after gray performances.

The Spaniard, true to his style, has taken refuge in his own in both good times and bad. It has a very stable and familiar environment that allows it to isolate itself from outside noise, for better and for worse. He knows that returning to his best level is a long road and that he still has several steps to go to the goal, although he sees it closer and closer.

In Madrid’s six consecutive victories he has not started, although he is the only player Zidane has taken off the bench in every game. The French coach has full confidence in him and that is why he wants to dose him so that he can calmly recover his level. Now, with the resignation of Rodrygo, his role in the team will be even more important. He has gone through difficult moments so far this season, but now he faces the end and beginning of the year with full confidence.