Marco Asensio (25 years old) does not give up. The Spaniard goes through a season in which he alternates different moments of form, something logical after one as long as the one he had to overcome. It was within the established roadmap and in that plan there was something fundamental: not to lower your arms in bad times. Nobody expected a return to their best would be an easy ride, which is why it is so important to overcome the bumps.

That is precisely what the Spaniard has done in recent games. After consolidating in the eleven for a good part of the season, he has seen how Zidane has relegated him to the background in recent games: substitute against Elche (did not play), Atalanta (eight minutes) and Celta (19 ‘).

Far from lowering his guard, Asensio has improved his performance: two goals in the 27 minutes he has played in the last two games, against Atalanta and Celta. This means breaking a jinx that haunted him this season: he has scored in 27 ‘as many goals as in the previous 1899’. It was a pending issue that he wanted to overcome, because luck had not smiled on him in a campaign full of shots to the sticks (up to six).

Zidane, for his part, is delighted with the attitude that the Spaniard has had during these games in which he has lost prominence. Without bad faces or frustrations, he has chosen work as the way to reverse the situation. Marco is aware of the very tight schedule that awaits Real Madrid and of the confidence that the French coach has in him. Going back to eleven is a matter of time.

Eurocup

Another difficult moment for Asensio was being out of the list of 24 summoned by Luis Enrique for the first qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup. He knows that the Asturian coach has a lot of faith in him and being at the next European Championship is one of the great goals he has set for himself. He was present in the last two calls of the coach (in September he fell due to injury) and he knows that if he makes a good final stretch of the season he has many options to be in the final call. He has recovered his sense of smell in front of goal, a fundamental first step to also claim his place both in Madrid and in the National Team …