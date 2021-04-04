Asensio reminded Asensio in the light training that the Real Madrid disputed with him Eibar, which begins to give all the signs of the decayed teams. In Eibar, decay is more forbidden than for the others. Either he plays with an unsurpassed enthusiasm and conviction, or he falls apart. In Valdebebas did not remember for an instant the admirable ensemble that he has built Beg in recent years.

Marco Asensio It did look like the player that was made for Madrid when the club paid four million euros to the Majorca. That footballer adjusted to the centimeter to the needs of the team. In his first year he played crucial matches and was very important in the last rounds of the European cup. His goal in the final of Cardiff against Juve He crowned his season and sealed his future at Real Madrid.

More than a year and after the serious injury he suffered in the knee, Asensio is still being measured for his response to the consequences of the physical whiplash. At best, they try to justify their uneven performance this season. He has mixed a few relevant matches with a long, flat sequence of pointless performances. At this point, Asensio is a disputed player. There is no shortage of players, but there is a considerable cluster of critics of the Balearic player.

Marco Asensio celebrates his important goal against Eibar, with his right fist clenched, after beating Dmitrovic with a left-footed stylist.

The potential exists and it is great. Asensio is powerful, he knows how to play, he chooses well, he is not selfish and his finesse in touch is as exquisite as the violence and placement of his shots. Why have you been having a hard time gathering and ordering all your qualities lately? A sector of critics admit that Asensio is an excellent footballer, but does not admit the injury as the only alibi to justify the potholes. They point out that it is a character problem: Asensio lacks the inner fire that is required for the excellent footballer that he can be to emerge.

In any case, he is a player who divides opinions. He is not an irrelevant player, in short. Footballers with two very marked sides, and in Madrid many cases have been known, they are usually special. Asensio is at a decisive crossroads in his career: either he is made for Real Madrid, with all that that represents of consistency and personality, or he runs the risk of dissipating and ending up outside the club. It would be unfortunate, because every time it emerges, it warns us of rare qualities in football.

Asensio scored a goal against Eibar, crashed a shot off the crossbar, drew a marvelous heel strike on a goal then disallowed and played with shocking ease. Was there something in the game that motivated you more than necessary? Was it the rapture of a poetic afternoon? Did Eibar’s weakness help you? Who knows, but some of his performance pointed to some tracks that have been repeated since his debut in Madrid.

Asensio usually plays extreme, but he is not. In the race he can be as good as anyone: his stride is unattainable and the quality of his centers admits few rivals in the League. However, Asensio feels trapped against the wing when he stops the ball. Not an electric dribbler, quick-start, capable of skill overrun on a tile. Most of the time that means receiving and returning the ball back. Every time that happens, and it happens in many games, Asensio grieves. Looks like a prisoner.

Against Eibar, Zidane designed a system with three centrals and two lanes. More important was Asensio’s location, behind Benzema, that is to say, from the inside, in a position that allows him to participate in the game, start with more space or with fewer borders and bring out all his skills as a passer, spiker and lander. If something was significant in Asensio’s performance, it was his clamorous desire to play in that geography of the field.