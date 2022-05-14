“In love with life. Curious to the end. Stubborn to get. Tender, sensitive to the extreme. This was Asensio Piqueras, president of the association of creators and artists Palin, secretary of the Publishers Guild of the Region of Murcia and director of the Murcia Book Fair, who died this Saturday in Murcia, at the age of 66. Twenty-five years ago his heart had stopped: a clot got inside him and stopped beating, as he himself told his followers in a post posted on Facebook. After 54 minutes of stoppage, even after signing his death, at 00:36 on November 20, 1997, he came back to life. This time, definitively, Asensio Piqueras, author of poetry books and a great fan of gastronomy, has said goodbye to this world.

Enthusiastic promoter of the creative genius of the people of Murcia and of the grassroots culture in the Region of Murcia. He studied Business at the Complutense University of Madrid and boasted of having traveled around Spain hundreds of times for his work for decades as a commercial representative. But he fell in love with Murcia and here he chose to live. On numerous occasions he told THE TRUTH that he felt “Murcian of choice.”

Asensio Piqueras at the Ramón Jiménez bookstore in Murcia in 2018. /



juan carlos caval



Before becoming an editor and writer, he was a voracious reader, and perhaps that passion for books led him to promote the Palin Association, a true locomotive of support for writers, painters, photographers, designers, illustrators… He believed in individual talent, but I was even more convinced that there is strength in unity, especially in the cultural sphere. His support for cultural associationism, through Palin, the association that recovered the Murcia Book Fair, after a decade of fallow, is possibly one of his most outstanding contributions. “Being able to see in the eyes of the attendees the illusion of reading” was his greatest satisfaction as director of the Book Fair, which in 2021 welcomed 120,000 visitors, 37 exhibitors and 60 publishing houses, selling 32,000 copies.

25 years ago he suffered a heart attack that kept him stopped for almost an hour: «I still don’t explain myself, nor does anyone explain it, how I came back to this life. It must have been to be able to continue enjoying it»



As an author, he published the collections of poems ‘Things from my head’ (Editorial Avance, 2013), ‘Inside, intimacies’ (Editorial Disliesind, 2015) and ’50 Thoughts, intimate poems’ (Editorial Dokusou, 2016), as well as the book of erotic stories ‘Game of sexes’ (Editorial Pluma Verde, 2016), written together with the author María Jesús Marín. Many of his stories have appeared in anthologies and literary magazines, and also on his blogs: ‘Things from my head’, where until 2013 he published articles, poems and stories almost daily, many of them collected in ‘Things from my head’ ‘, and ‘Coluras’, on the same line as above.

Asensio Piqueras, on the right, on March 1, 2022, at the presentation of the next edition of the Murcia Book Fair, which will be held from October 6 to 12. /



VICENTE VICÉNS / agm



In his last published work, ‘Our pleasures in the kitchen’, edited and published by the Palin Association of Creators and Artists, he lovingly compiled 100 recipes. «I have never considered myself a cook, and yes a lover of cooking, passionate about the kitchen who finds it very easy to get into flour and get a smile when seeing the dish that I present to mine», he said about this adventure that It had previously been an express request from his family, knowing his great fondness for gastronomy. He had three children: Chencho (now deceased), Almudena and Nieves.

«PEACE, in capital letters»



That experience 25 years ago with death was for Asensio Piqueras the closest thing to «PEACE, in capital letters». “That’s what it feels like on the other site. I still don’t explain to myself, nor does anyone explain it, how I came back to this life. It must have been to be able to continue enjoying it. If death is what I felt, I assure you that it is not a bad place, it is another place where there is nothing that we think we lose. There everything is won again. PEACE”. Rest in peace someone who »lived long and very fast«, who wrote and read daily, and who dedicated much of his time to sharing wisdom.