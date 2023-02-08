The trickle of physical problems at Real Madrid continues. The white team lost in the hours before the semifinal duel of the Club World Cup against Al-Ahly to another team. Marco Asensio was not available to Carlo Ancelotti for the duel against the Egyptians due to discomfort in his left leg, initially without major significance, but which invited him to rest to avoid further injury.

The player from the Balearic Islands trained in Rabat along with the rest of his teammates, although wearing a cumbersome bandage on his left leg. Given the situation, and after talking with the Madrid doctors, Carletto made the decision to rule out the footballer for the match, leaving his meager list of attacking resources at only three.

And it is that neither Karim Benzema nor Eden Hazard traveled to Morocco. The French striker, the cornerstone on which the entire Madrid attack front orbits, could reach a hypothetical final, just like the center-back Eder Militao. Both could travel before Saturday in case of positive evolution, a situation in which Thibaut Courtois was also in principle, finally ruled out for the tournament after assessing his physical condition.

These four minor ailments are joined by the more complex injuries of Eden Hazard, who is neither here due to his patellar tendon problems nor is he expected after three and a half seasons of ostracism at the Bernabéu; Lucas Vázquez, an always useful wild card who is recovering from a sprained ankle that he suffered in the Spanish Super Cup; and finally Ferland Mendy, with an ailment in the semimembranosus muscle of his left leg.