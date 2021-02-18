The former managing director of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Asensio López, presented his resignation to the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, on January 25. «I interpret that my continuity as managing director is questioned by the political group that is part of the Government [Ciudadanos], and therefore I believe that this situation is going to condition and weigh down your management in these decisive moments, “he explained in his letter, to which THE TRUTH has had access. “I am convinced that it is impossible to continue developing my task under these conditions”, given that “circumstances make it impossible,” he said.

Asensio López insisted in his letter to the counselor that all responsibility for the controversial vaccination process rests with Public Health. «I am very clear about what has happened with vaccination in our Region up to this moment. All the decisions taken have been under the protection of the criteria of public health technicians, who are responsible for managing the vaccines, “he stressed. «In the Muciano Health Service we have vaccinated with the doses and the people expressly indicated by those who receive and manage the distribution of the vaccines. In no case have we given indications for people other than those selected according to the protocols published by the Ministry of Health and interpreted by the technical managers of vaccination management in our Region to be vaccinated, “he explained. Without citing him, the former managing director points to Jaime Pérez, spokesman for the Ministry and deputy director general of Public Health, as responsible for the process, along the same lines as an internal report of the SMS Occupational Risk Prevention Service, published on Tuesday by THE TRUTH.

“Some decisions we should have explained better”



The former managing director admitted in his resignation letter “errors” in the vaccination. “I am clear as the head of this Ministry that we have made mistakes in decision-making, and that some of these decisions should have been better managed,” he warned

Asensio López considers the appointment of Pedreño as a director to be an “extraordinary success”. “Given this situation of enormous complexity for the management of the Ministry of Health, I consider that you have a whole set of qualities that it would be difficult to think of another professional profile to assume this responsibility.” The hitherto head of the SMS regretted that Pedreño’s appointment “happens in a social and political context with enormous tension and tension, which after several days since the resignation of Manuel Villegas continues to attract all the attention.” The procedure “of application of the vaccination protocol in the Region of Murcia continues to generate sustained social and political criticism of the Ministry of Health, and the repeated request by some political parties for dismissals or resignations,” he admitted.

In this context, the former managing director considered that his “responsibility” was “to be able to facilitate” the counselor’s work, “and to contribute” with his step backward “to reduce social and political pressure.” Asensio López vindicates his work in the letter: «It will always continue to be oriented towards contributing to the improvement of health care for our citizens, always from independence, professionalism and the deepest values ​​of equity, social good and the management of public resources ».

«It would have been a pleasure to work together with you, because beyond the pandemic, we have a great project to improve and transform health care for our Region and a great team of professionals and managers willing to give their last breath for the benefit of the citizens, but circumstances make it impossible, “he concluded.